Promoter defends plan for Kanye West to headline festival

Source: Radio New Zealand

One of the promoters of an annual London music festival on Monday defended plans for Kanye West to headline it, amid a backlash over the US rapper’s previous antisemitic outbursts.

Disgraced 48-year-old hip-hop star West – now known as Ye – is due to play three nights at the Wireless Festival in the British capital in July as part of a European comeback tour.

The decision to book him as the headliner has already prompted several sponsors to pull out of the event, including drinks giants Pepsi and Diageo.

According to media reports, the government is reviewing whether West should be allowed to enter the UK, Prime Minister Keir Starmer having already called his booking “deeply concerning”.

In a statement issued late Monday, Melvin Benn, managing director of Festival Republic which helps promote the event, urged West’s critics to show him “some forgiveness”.

Benn called the rapper’s past comments about Jews and Hitler “abhorrent” but said the festival would not provide “a platform to extol opinion of whatever nature”.

He asked critics to “reflect on their instant comments of disgust at the likelihood of him performing” and “offer some forgiveness and hope to him as I have decided to do.

“He has a legal right to come into the country and to perform in this country,” Benn added.

The US rapper has subsequently expressed regret for his conduct, blaming it on his bipolar disorder.

Festival organisers announced West’s appearance on social media last month, prompting criticism from Jewish organisations and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) on Sunday urged the government to bar him from entering the UK, on the grounds his presence would “not be conducive to the public good”.

“Surely this is a clear case,” the group said on X.

The interior ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment about such a move.

West, who has not performed in Britain since he headlined Glastonbury in 2015, has been heavily criticised in recent years after he made a series of antisemitic remarks and voiced admiration for Adolf Hitler.

In May 2025, he released a song called ‘Heil Hitler’, months after advertising a swastika t-shirt for sale on his website.

The song was banned by major streaming platforms.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand