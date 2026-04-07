Four deaths on our roads across Easter holiday weekend

Source: New Zealand Police

Provisionally, four people lost their lives on our roads this Easter holiday weekend.

There is still a lot of work to do, and we need to be much better, says Superintendent Steve Greally, Director of Road Policing.

“Every death we see on our roads is one too many, and we simply need people to make better choices.

“Wear a seatbelt, put the phone down, and do not drive if you are impaired by drugs or alcohol. Sign posted speed limits are there for a reason, and we expect every road user to follow them. It is simple.”

Superintendent Greally says Police will continue to target unsafe driving behaviour following the holiday period.

“We continue to make no apology for taking action against those who are making poor decisions. Drivers should not expect to be issued a warning.

“While the number of fatalities has dropped the last two years, this is not something Police are celebrating, we have a lot of work left to do and every New Zealander plays a part in that.

“We want everybody to be able to reach their destination safely, no matter what time of the year.”

ENDS

Issued by Police Media Centre

MIL OSI