Meet the marvellous Northland mudfish – the 2026 fish of the year

Source: NZ Department of Conservation

In a late-stage upset Te Tai Tokerau residents rallied to back their own Northland mudfish as the country’s fish of the year – coming from behind to win the fifth annual Mountains to Sea competition.

Measuring a mudfish

The come back

After trailing outside the top 10 at the halfway mark, this “secretive, sleepy” galaxiid surged into the lead in the final 24 hours, fuelled by a pivotal endorsement from the Northland Regional Council’s (NRC) team and local supporters.

A record-breaking 5,896 New Zealanders cast their votes, proving that size isn’t everything. At just 15cm, the mudfish is the first freshwater species and the smallest fish to ever win, overtaking heavyweights like the whale shark and longfin eel.

Massive mudfish Baby mudfish

Mudfish’s special power

Found within an only 25km radius of Lake Ōmapere, the Northland mudfish sports a burgundy colouring in the light and can survive when there’s no water about.

They slow their metabolism and absorb oxygen through their skin and then when water returns, they become active immediately. They are one of only five mudfish species in Aotearoa New Zealand.

They are only one of five mudfish found around the country. Growing to around 10 cm in length, they have a cigar-shaped body with thick skin and no scales. Adults are primarily nocturnal and can be seen at night, although they can be tricky

to spot amongst the wetland vegetation.

It’s favourite habitat

The Northland mudfish is usually found in low-fertile wetlands with damp surroundings and cover, such as mud, logs and vegetation. They also like water in gumland and peat bog wetlands, where water can be tea coloured due to the dense vegetation.

Catching mudfish Mudfish work in the field

It’s conservation status

Northland Mudfish is a threatened species. Due to wetlands across Te Tai Tokerau Northland having been extensively drained and modified, mudfish have been forced to remain in small pockets of wetland. This, combined with water pollution and drainage, livestock trampling wetlands as they graze, invasive weeds competing with native vegetation, and invasive fish like the gambusia, the remaining mudfish population face intense pressure.

How to support the Northland mudfish

Here are some steps Northland residents can take to help the mudfish:

• Fence off wetlands on your property

• Increase the size of your wetland, which will establish more habitat for mudfish

• Planting native vegetation as a buffer around wetlands to help protect it and enhance water quality

• Control weeds in your wetland

• Minimise nutrient inputs, such as nitrogen and phosphorus

• Preventing invasive fish from establishing in wetlands

• Thinking long-term about conservation of the wetland. ‘What impacts might I do that will effect this wetland long-term?’

• Many other native species also benefit from wetlands being protected, such as the matuku (Australasian bittern)

Listen to Biodiversity Ranger Hana Harris on MoreFM Northland:

Listen to The Hunt for The Mudfish on MoreFM Northland:

Find out more about our marvellous mudfish and how you can help them: www.doc.govt.nz/mudfish

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