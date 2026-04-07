Aon Appoints Winnie Loh as Real Estate and Data Centre Leader for Southeast Asia

Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 April 2026 – Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced the appointment of Winnie Loh as real estate and data centre leader for Southeast Asia, effective immediately. The appointment underscores the firm’s continued investment in data centres and digital infrastructure as a critical and fast-growing asset class across the region.

Based in Singapore, Loh will lead the strategic direction and client delivery of Aon’s real estate and data centre capability across Southeast Asia, while continuing in her role as director within Aon’s Commercial Risk team. Loh joined Aon in 2021 and has more than 20 years of experience in the insurance industry.

The appointment comes as data centre investment across Southeast Asia accelerates and risk profiles grow more complex across development, financing and long‑term operations. As digitalisation, cloud adoption, artificial intelligence and resilience expectations reshape the sector, Loh will support investors, developers and operators with insight‑led advice to help them assess risk, build resilience and make more informed decisions across the full asset lifecycle.

“Winnie’s appointment reflects both the pace of growth we’re seeing in the region and the increasing sophistication of the challenges our clients are navigating,” said Jon Pipe, head of Commercial Risk in Asia for Aon. “Her deep sector expertise and leadership will be critical as we help clients bring greater clarity to complex risk environments and align capital decisions with long‑term performance.”

By more closely aligning data centre expertise with real estate and Aon’s broader construction and infrastructure capabilities, Aon is strengthening its ability to support clients from early‑stage development and capital structuring through to operational risk management, resilience planning and long‑term performance.

Andrew Minnitt, CEO, Singapore and head of Southeast Asia for Aon, added: “As data centre investment continues to accelerate across the region, clients are looking for advisers who understand how data centres intersect with real estate, construction and broader infrastructure risks. Winnie’s appointment strengthens our regional leadership and supports our focus on delivering more integrated, lifecycle-led solutions for clients across Southeast Asia.”

Learn more about how Aon supports clients across the data centre lifecycle here.

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