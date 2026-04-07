Events – North Island Firefighters compete in high-speed public event

Source: United Fire Brigades’ Association



More than 140 firefighters from across Te Ika-a-Māui, the North Island, will converge on Havelock North this weekend to compete in one of the most physically demanding firefighter-sports events in the country – the UFBA North Island Firefighter Challenge.

For the first time ever, this event will be taking place on Friday 10 and Saturday 11 April in Havelock North. The event will see competitors from urban, rural, industrial, and defence force brigades race against each other and the clock in a simulation of real-life firefighting tasks.

Aotearoa New Zealand is protected by around 14,000 paid and volunteer firefighters, who train extensively to maintain the specialist skills needed to respond when the siren sounds. The UFBA Firefighter Challenge series gives the public a rare opportunity to see the level of fitness, endurance, and determination required to do the job.

Competitors, wearing full firefighting protective equipment and breathing apparatus, will climb a six-storey tower with a 19kg hose pack, hoist equipment, force a steel beam with a hammer, hit a target with a charged hose, and drag an 81kg mannequin to the finish line.

The event tests both physical and mental toughness, with competitors pushing themselves to their limits while showcasing the real-world demands of firefighting.

Many competitors have trained all year for the event. While some are seasoned competitors, others will be taking on the challenge for the first time, aiming to prove themselves and earn a place at the UFBA National Firefighter Challenge in May.

The UFBA Firefighter Challenge, adapted from a similar event in the United States, has become a highlight on the firefighter calendar and continues to grow in popularity across New Zealand.

Spectators are welcome to come along and support the firefighters throughout the day.

Event Details:

Location: Te Mata Road, Havelock North

Date: Friday 9 and Saturday 10 April

Competition Time Day 1: 12:00pm – 5:00pm Competition Time Day 2: 9:30am – 4:00pm (end times are approximate)

Members of the public are welcome to attend and support the competitors.