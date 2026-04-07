Coromandel and North Waikato move to open fire season

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Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Both the Coromandel and North Waikato zones will move into an open fire season from Tuesday 7 April at 9am, until further notice.
This means a permit is no longer required to light an open air fire in the area.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand Acting District Manager Mark Tinworth says recent rainfall across the region was key to the area’s fire indices falling below the levels required to stay in a restricted fire season.
“Alongside this, daylight saving ended on Sunday meaning longer nights and cooler day time temperatures have further reduced the likelihood of fire spreading.
“We appreciate the care people have taken during the restricted fire season. It’s been a team effort, but we would still ask that anyone planning to light a fire in the open ensures they do so safely and with consideration for others,” Mark Tinworth says.
For further fire safety information head to www.checkitsalright.nz.

MIL OSI

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