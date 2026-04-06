Weather: Heavy rain warnings and watches for upper North Island

Source: Radio New Zealand

MetService/Screenshot

Wild weather is on the way for the top of the North Island from Monday overnight and into Tuesday.

MetService has issued an orange heavy rain warning for the Northland region from 10pm Monday till 4pm Tuesday as well as a strong wind watch starting 3am Tuesday.

Heavy rain watches are also in place for Auckland, the Coromandel and Bay of Plenty.

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New Severe Weather Watches and Warnings have been issued. To read the full Watches and Warnings go to the MetService websitehttps://t.co/HZ2TSD5rV7@AucklandCDEM @CivilDefenceWKT @BOPCivilDefence pic.twitter.com/IJThhXL8fn — MetService NZ (@MetService) April 5, 2026

MetService meteorologist Alec Holden said while they are sure something was going to happen, there was still uncertainty as to which areas will be worst hit.

“The models have been quite jumpy. We’ve been getting a lot of different solutions of where the worst of the rainfall is going to be from run to run.”

Northland is set to expect 90 to 120 mm of rain especially in the north and east.

The region experienced heavy rains and flooding at the end of March and some parts are still recovering from the deluge.

Holden said the country was currently “sandwiched between two competing systems”.

“To the northwest of the country, we have this very broad area of low pressure that is attempting to move over the country and down south.”

“However, blocking its path, or rather slowing it down significantly, we have a ridge of high pressure.”

The result is a lot more showers and wet weather for the eastern seaboard of the country.

“Later today, and then through tomorrow and Wednesday, this broad low pressure system that’s been drawing this big feed of moisture from the subtropics is going to be trucking its way over the country.”

Holden said this was the reason behind the warnings and watches being issued for the upper half of the North Island

He advised people in areas with watches and warnings to stay up to date with the latest forecast and keep an eye out for guidance from Civil Defence.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand