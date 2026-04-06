Two hurt in crash involving unmarked police car

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Nate McKinnon

A crash involving an unmarked police vehicle on Sunday night left two injured, including an officer.

The collision happened just before 8.50pm on Newton Road in Auckland’s Eden Terrace, police said on Monday.

“Two people sustained minor injuries in the crash – the driver of the second vehicle involved and a police officer,” Inspector Kai Shao said.

“Two other police officers in the unmarked vehicle were uninjured, however both vehicles have sustained extensive damage.”

Newton Road was briefly closed, reopening around midnight.

Shao said enquiries into the incident were ongoing.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand