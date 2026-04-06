Horowhenua mayor says street racing events are being used to intimidate

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Angus Dreaver

The mayor of Horowhenua says street racing events are being staged to intimidate the public, and those involved will face consequences.

On Sunday, four people were arrested after 200 cars gathered in Manawatu and Horowhenua.

It comes as the government progresses a law change which will expand police powers and increase maximum fines.

Mayor Bernie Wanden said he was confident the law change would make a difference.

“There will be consequences for this stuff,” he said.

NZ Police

Police also ordered seven vehicles off the road and nine were impounded.

Manawatu area commander Matenga Gray said police had received intelligence to suggest that there was going to be a meeting of boy racers.

“So becoming aware of that, we launched an operation to deal with it.”

Police from Wellington, Manawatu and Whanganui prevented the drivers from forming one big group, he said, and that made all the difference.

“I think that led to the success of the operation. Historically we have been sort of caught off guard a couple of times but not anymore, we are well prepared for these, we know our tactics, we know what’s required and we respond appropriately.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand