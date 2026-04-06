Basketball: NZ win the men’s Asia Cup for the first time

Source: Radio New Zealand

picture id=”4JQLYGA_r8woov2hwfsvnavwskc6_jfif” crop=”16×10″ layout=”full”]New Zealand and Australia, winners of the 2026 3X3 Asia Cup in Singapore, on April 5th 2026 [Source: fiba3x3.basketball].

The New Zealand men’s 3×3 basketball team have won the Asia Cup for the first time.

Te Tuhi Lewis, Christian Martin, Aidan Tonge and Josh Book were dominant on the final day of the tournament in Singapore, completing a 21-16 win over defending champions Australia in the quarter-finals then beating Japan by the same score in the semi-finals, and Korea in the final 21-15.

New Zealand finished the tournament unbeaten, having also beaten India and Qatar in pool play.

Lewis, named tournament MVP, was outstanding in New Zealand’s five matches, averaging 8.2 points per game with his player value percentage at 45 percent.

Martin also contributed strongly, averaging five points per game.

Australia claimed the women’s title, with New Zealand’s team of Azure Anderson, Ella Fotu, Eva Langton and Sharne Robat finishing eighth in the 12-team competition.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand