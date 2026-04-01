Do you have travel plans this year? What you need to keep in mind

. He proactively bought a second flight leg to ensure he will be back in New Zealand for an important work event in a few weeks. Those additional fares added at least $6000 to his expenses (he does run a website called Moneyhub, so let’s assume he has at least some money, but not all travellers do).



“There’s a lot of moving parts here,” says Walsh.

Less than two years ago, Air New Zealand bought its last plane back from the Mojave Desert, where unused aircraft slept through the travel chaos caused by Covid. Yet, here we are again – thrust back into uncertainty with more questions than there are answers.

What’s going on with New Zealanders travelling to Europe?

It all depends. If your connecting flight is in Asia or the US, your flight will most likely be unaffected, according to Walsh. However, flights to and through Dubai in the UAE and Doha in Qatar have been thrown into chaos with sporadic and limited flights leaving from those airports.

Qatar Airways is assisting passengers with flights in an ever-moving short-term window by finding flights on a selection of other airlines, Walsh says. However, passengers should prepare for a changed-up flight route to their final destination that takes longer with more stopovers.

“If you’re flexible, they will do their best to rebook you.”

The conflict in Iran has demonstrated that there are numerous and interesting routes to get to Europe, says Carr. However, visas are increasingly burdensome for international travellers.

For Walsh, travelling back from Africa on a new route with Turkish and Malaysian airlines will not be an issue in terms of visas.

Will travel insurance help?

Whatever you do, don’t cancel your flight and rebook it with the assumption that any travel insurance you have might cover the cost, says Karen Stevens, the Insurance and Financial Services Ombudsman. That’s because most travel insurance policies won’t cover acts of war.

“People need first of all to talk to their flight provider, so the airline and any accommodation providers that they have lined up because, it may be that they can either get a refund, a credit or changes made that would make it easier for them to travel.”

The same goes for if you don’t want to fly because you’re anxious about travelling near a conflict zone or because you’re fearful of getting stranded somewhere.

Consumer NZ campaign manager Jessica Walker. Supplied / Consumer NZ

“… the airlines will be making decisions based very much on safety,” says Jessica Walker from Consumer NZ.

However, New Zealand’s SafeTravel website has “Do not travel” warnings for countries including the UAE, Qatar and Lebanon. Travel to Saudi Arabia and Oman is limited to essential travel only.

What about a mid-year trip to the South Pacific or work travel to Australia?

Air New Zealand announced in March that it would cut 1100 domestic and international flights due to the fuel price surge. Jetstar is also cutting back – that includes flights to places like Fiji and Australia. It appears that most passengers were rebooked on other flights that are the same day as the original travel plans, says Walker.

But a new time might not suit everyone. For example, if you had a 1pm meeting and your new flight gets you in at 2pm, that flight is not going to work.

“What we’re saying in that instance is that you should be entitled to a refund, but also reimbursement for any costs you incur, reasonable costs I should say, in getting to your destination,” says Walker.

​“So that might be a flight with another airline, might be a hire car to get you where you need to be.”

But New Zealand travellers are proving to be resilient and hopeful, according to House of Travel’s CEO, David Coombes.

“Many of our favourite travel destinations are not experiencing disruption, and our booking data is not showing a drop in demand with our Fiji sales for the first three weeks of March up 14.2 percent year-on-year as an example.”

What about young people with an OE on the cards?

Neil Carr, a professor of tourism from the University of Otago, says the same rules of travel apply for young people: be prepared and stay flexible.

“So the old advice still applies, look at what is happening where and think about your desires vs potential risks and make a balanced decision then be prepared to be flexible.”

​Shocks in the price of oil and a lack of certainty will impact the job market, for people looking to secure jobs in the UK, says Walsh, from Moneyhub. He also noted that parts of Southern Europe are within the range of Iranian missiles.

“…nothing is certain,” he says.

Coombes from House of Travel urges young travellers to take a glass-half-full approach.

“Most of the world is open and unaffected by the Middle Eastern conflict, so while we always advise checking travel advisories and making considered decisions, the OE is a rite of passage, and there are options.

“The practical advice is to book flexible refundable fares, talk to people living in the destination you want to visit, and speak to a consultant about your travel options.”

What’s the advice for emergency trips?

People are often under emotional pressure in these situations so making informed decisions can be difficult, which is where a travel consultant can be doubly helpful, says Coombes.

“A consultant can move quickly, advise you on airline compassionate fare policies for unexpected bereavement or medical emergencies, guide you on who qualifies and help with booking and planning logistics.”

Are Kiwis looking at domestic travel instead?

Despite the conflict and dire news about air travel price surges due to fuel costs, New Zealand consumers are still booking long-haul flights to places like Europe, says Julie White, chief executive of the Travel Agents’ Association of New Zealand.

Swapping the warmth of the northern hemisphere in July for a Queenstown skiing holiday is of little interest to some travel consumers at the moment, White says.

New Zealanders, in general, might have a bit of domestic travel fatigue due to the restrictions during Covid. Many since the Covid years have made travel an essential item in their budget rather than a discretionary one, says White.

“We’re still experiencing strong demand. Kiwis are really wanting to travel, and they are really hoping this is going to be over soon, so they are still booking travel.”