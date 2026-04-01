Do you have travel plans this year? What you need to keep in mind

By
MIL OSI
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0
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Source: Radio New Zealand

Christopher Walsh, the founder of the financial advice website Moneyhub, is halfway through an extensive business and pleasure trip through Europe, Africa, the US, and various stopovers in between, including Qatar.

When I first spoke to him for this story, he was in Sierra Leone. By the time I got around to asking some follow-up questions, he was in Liberia.

The Middle East conflict and the resulting fuel price surge have upended his trip, just as they have for other New Zealanders overseas. His return flight is – or was – through Qatar, under bombardment of Iranian drones and missiles. The result is a closed airspace and limited flights through what is normally a busy travel corridor for New Zealanders.

Christopher Walsh, the founder of personal finance website, Moneyhub, at a restaurant in Liberia during a recent trip.

supplied

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

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