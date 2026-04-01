Car crashes into hedge in Auckland’s Stanmore Bay

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ/Nick Monro

Emergency services have rushed to a single vehicle crash in Stanmore Bay, on the Whangaparāoa peninsula north of Auckland.

Hato Hone St John says it was notified of the incident on Vipond Road, at 10.26am on Wednesday.

It responded sending one ambulance, one operations manager and one rapid response vehicle to the scene.

RNZ/Nick Monro

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand