Whakatāne puppy drowning video streamed to social media

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Rebekah Parsons-King

Two young men allegedly filmed themselves drowning young puppies in the Whakatāne River and posted the video to social media last night.

A 19-year-old man has been charged with cruelty to an animal, and a 17-year-old male has been referred to Youth Aid after the incident.

Senior Sergeant Cam MacKinnon said police were contacted just before 6pm on Monday by members of the public who had seen a video on social media of two males allegedly throwing very young puppies in the Whakatāne River.

“We received information from the public who saw the males take the puppies out of what looked to be a pillowcase and throw them into the Whakatāne River, while filming their senseless activity.”

MacKinnon said the puppies tragically drowned in the river.

“This type of wilful ill-treatment towards animals is unacceptable in any form and is an offence under the Animal Welfare Act 1999.

“As with this incident or any similar behaviour, we will robustly work to hold these offenders to account for their actions and this includes restrictions on bail during court proceedings.”

Both offenders were soon located by police.

“Police would like to acknowledge the members of the public who contacted and assisted police with this incident,” said MacKinnon.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand