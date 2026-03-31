Health NZ changes advice on Covid-19 vaccinations

Source: Radio New Zealand

AFP

Health NZ has changed its advice on Covid-19 vaccinations, saying most healthy people aged 30-64 no longer need regular boosters.

But there were exceptions and anyone who wanted or needed a booster could still have a free one every six months.

Recommendations to get for boosters remained in place for older age groups, Māori and Pasifika people from 50, the immunocompromised and many who had close contact with them.

Health NZ changed the advice in its 2026 Immunisation Handbook, the guide for health professionals.

It noted healthy adults in the age group were at lower clinical risk of severe infection so boosters were no longer routinely recommended.

But it encouraged people to discuss whether they needed one with their healthcare provider or vaccinator.

The Immunisation Advisory Centre’s Nikki Turner was part of the group giving clinical advice to Te Whatu Ora on this year’s handbook.

RNZ / Angus Dreaver

The change reflected the fact the vast majority of New Zealanders now had some level of immunity from Covid-19 – either from being vaccinated or having had the disease, she said.

It brought New Zealand in line with many other Western countries.

Cost was not a factor in the decision, with people still able to get one free booster a year if they wanted one, Turner said

Rather, it was about making the advice on who should be vaccinated less confusing by tying it to the risk of severe impacts from the disease.

“I think a lot of people were confused about who should be getting Covid vaccines and this general recommendation to suggest everybody, every six months just wasn’t happening,” she said

The changes focused on making sure the most at risk people were encouraged to get boosted.

They still recommended healthy people in the age group who were caring for vulnerable or immunocompromised people got regular boosters.

Worries about long covid

FANATIC STUDIO / SCIENCE PHOTO L

Epidemiologist Michael Baker disagreed with the change and urged Te Whatu Ora to think again.

He worried not being regularly boosted would lead to more people getting long Covid.

About nine percent of New Zealanders had experienced some form of long covid, and many were living with chronic, debilitating symptoms, he said.

“If you look at government statements on this, there is nothing. It’s almost like an invisible condition that we have not accepted at an official level – and I don’t know why,” he said.

The changes were continuing the pattern of ignoring the disease, he said.

Luke Pilkinton-Ching

Turner said there was no clear evidence that extra boosters protected people from long covid.

But Baker said there were studies that showed they were protective and it was important to keep reviewing the evidence.

While a booster might not help those who already had long covid, it could prevent many more people getting it, he said.

Advice for other age and risk groups

People aged 75 and over were still recommended to get two boosters a year in the latest handbook, as were most severely immunocompromised people, or those over 50 with other conditions on the advice of their doctor.

The National Public Health Service’s clinical director of protection, Christine McIntosh, said that was important.

RNZ/Jessica Hopkins

“Older adults, those adults with increasing frailty, and people with compromised immune systems have a reduced ability both to fight infection and to create lasting immunity, ” she said.

“This puts them at the highest risk from the severe consequences of Covid-19 infection, despite having received multiple doses of vaccine and exposure to the virus.”

Those aged over 80 had a rate of hospitalisation with Covid 10 times higher than those under 60, while people over 70 years accounted for most Covid-19-related deaths, she said.

Those in the 65-74 age group, who were otherwise healthy were recommended to get one booster a year.

The advice for Māori and Pacific between 50 and 74 people had not changed from one booster a year, with the handbook saying that was because they were at higher risk of severe disease at a younger age.

There were some changes around advice for pregnant women.

Te Whatu Ora urged people to check with their doctors or vaccinators to get the best and latest advice.

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand