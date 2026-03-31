More Bluebridge Connemara ferry sailings cancelled after Maritime NZ clearance delayed

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Bill Hickman

Bluebridge says sea trials and final clearance from Maritime New Zealand for its beleaguered Connemara ferry have been delayed.

The ship was side-lined due to a technical fault 10 days ago. Then, on Monday evening, Maritime NZ announced that a “Port State Control Inspection” of the ship conducted ahead of the weekend had led the waterways regulator to detain the ship in berth at Wellington.

Bluebridge had hoped to resume sailings on Wednesday, in its last update.

However, in an email to freight customers, the company announced the morning and mid-afternoon sailings had been cancelled.

It said the Connemara was now scheduled to return to service at 8.30pm Wednesday – subject to successful sea trials and sign off – and asked customers to put their plans on hold, if possible.

“We understand the inconvenience that these changes may cause and sincerely apologise for the disruption. If you are booked on one of the affected sailings, we would greatly appreciate it if you could defer your travel until next week where possible. However, if travel is essential, please contact our freight teams and we will do our best to accommodate you on standby,” it said.

“For all customers who may have flexibility in their plans, we kindly ask that you consider postponing your travel to next week. Your understanding and support during this time are truly appreciated as we work to resume our regular service.”

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– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand