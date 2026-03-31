For journalists who covered JFK Jr’s fatal plane crash, the memories are much more vivid than Love Story

By
MIL OSI
-
0
5

Source: Radio New Zealand

FX’s Love Story — the Ryan Murphy-produced show that revisits the lives of John F Kennedy Jr and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy — concludes this week with the episode that won’t be easy to watch, even if everyone knew it was coming.

The nine-episode series began by teeing up the fate that met the couple, who were killed along with Bessette Kennedy’s sister Lauren in a plane crash in July 1999. The tragedy was a seminal moment for some the same way the death of Princess Diana was just two years earlier for others. Bessette Kennedy’s reaction to the former royal’s death in a paparazzi-caused car crash was even fictionalised in last week’s penultimate episode of the show, which has renewed interest in the fashions of the time and in the couple’s life and death.

Some of the journalists who covered America’s answer to a royal couple don’t need a slick limited series to remember the summer weekend when Kennedy’s plane was reported missing after taking off in New Jersey. What followed was a multi-day stakeout both on the mainland in Hyannis Port, Massachusetts near the famed Kennedy compound, and on Martha’s Vineyard, which had been their destination, as the search for the plane continued.

Sarah Pidgeon and Paul Anthony Kelly in episode 7 of Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette.

FX

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Previous articleMore Bluebridge Connemara ferry sailings cancelled after Maritime NZ clearance delayed
Next articleCK Life Sciences’ Sequencio Therapeutics Presents the Latest Vaccine Research Advancements at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR