Weather live: Storm bringing gales, heavy rain with ‘high chance’ of red warnings

Bands of heavy rain are expected to spread south across the motu on Wednesday, as orange heavy rain warnings continue for Northland, Coromandel, Rotorua and Gisborne. It comes after days of downpours flooded areas of the north, washing out roads and cutting power.

People in Auckland and Waikato are also warned to expect strong gales through the day, as well as potential heavy rain across the region and in large parts of the South Island.

