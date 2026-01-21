Black Caps batter Bevon Jacobs takes sensational Super Smash form into India T20 series

Source: Radio New Zealand

Bevon Jacobs’ scorching Super Smash form has not gone unnoticed, even if it’s not quite enough to secure a spot at next month’s T20 World Cup.

The Auckland Aces batter was an unlucky omission from the Black Caps squad, a casualty of the its increasing depth.

National coach Rob Walter admits it would be nice to have a squad of 20 for the tournament.

“Unfortunately, there are only 15 spots, but most importantly, we have a guy who is performing very well at home, who is very confident in his game and would be ready to jump at an opportunity, if it came his way.”

Jacobs has been sensational in the domestic T20 competition, hammering six consecutive half-centuries at an average of 90 across seven innings.

‘Watching him go about his business and seeing him play the way he has played, long may that continue,” Walter said. “He has a real hunger for growth, and it’s nice to be in position where we have players in and out of the squad, who can come in and do a job for their country.”

Jacobs will get the chance to press his claims further, as he joins the Black Caps in India for a five-match T20 series.

Staying on in India after his strong performances in the one-dayer will be Kristian Clarke, who played a starring role in his maiden series, claiming seven wickets – including master Virat Kohli twice – across the three games.

“A lot has been made about what a historical achievement it was and the make-up of squad makes it more special – eight newbies in India for the first time,” Walter said. “It is a unique experience, and I was chuffed at how they rose to the occasion and delivered.”

Although the World Cup is just around the corner, Walter said the side were still focussed on the task at hand.

“It’s incredibly important to be present in this series and not look beyond that,” he said. “Playing in India is part of the cricketing experience growing up that you dream about and that doesn’t change.”

A newlook side will contest the T20 series, with just a handful backing up from the one-dayers, but Walter has no concerns about losing momentum with the personnel change.

“The foundations have been set for some time now,” he said. “We expect those players to fit back into the group quite seamlessly.

“Everyone has been very active, so its more about coming together.”

The Black Caps will sweat on the fitness of allrounder Michael Bracewell, who suffered a calf injury in the series win at Indore.

“The prognosis is fairly positive, so we are hopeful his name will still be on that list.”

Walter said his 11 for the World Cup were pretty well set in stone.

“It is a broad continuum of conditions that you can be thrown in India, but we have a pretty strong idea and some wonderful combinations.

“Any team you put on the field, you expect them to compete to win.”

The first T20 at Nagpur begins at 2.30am Thursday NZT.

Black Caps T20 Squad v India

Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ish Sodhi

*Kristian Clarke (games 1,2 & 3)

Black Caps T20 World Cup squad

Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi

