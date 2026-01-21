Government backs economic growth in Southland

Source: New Zealand Government

Southland is set for a major economic boost, with the Government committing a $3.1 million loan through the Regional Infrastructure Fund (RIF) to kickstart an industrial subdivision near Gore, Associate Minister for Regional Development Mark Patterson announced today.

“The 43-hectare development is a 50/50 partnership between Ngāi Tahu iwi authority Hokonui Rūnanga and Robertson Transport Limited. It tackles the critical shortage of large industrial lots in the Gore District and supports long-term prosperity for both partners and the wider Eastern Southland community,” Mr Patterson said.

The $13.6 million project, strategically positioned on State Highway 1, will transform underutilised farmland into a thriving industrial hub. It is expected to create up to 50 jobs during construction and attract industries such as fertiliser distribution, farm equipment services, warehousing, and retail.

“Importantly, this development will provide Hokonui Rūnanga with a sustainable income stream through long-term leases, enabling it to fund vital health and social services for the community,” Mr Patterson said.

The RIF is delivering the infrastructure Southland needs to diversify its economy and build resilience. It also tackles a critical shortage of prime industrial land in the Gore District, which needs an additional 100 hectares to meet future growth.

Southland already delivers 12 per cent of New Zealand’s pastoral exports with just two per cent of the population. This investment will help ensure the region’s economy continues to thrive,” Mr Patterson said.

Construction is expected to start in mid-2026, following rezoning and consents.

This development marks the first stage of Hokonui Rūnanga’s 90-hectare master plan, with future stages set to include marae relocation, papakāinga housing, and a potential childcare facility.

MIL OSI