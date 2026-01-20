UFC: Predictions, previews and wish-list for 2026

Source: Radio New Zealand

AAP / Photosport

The most pulsating, unpredictable and primal sport on the planet is set to deliver more chaos, drama, and stunning feats of violence in 2026.

Vicious knockouts, ingenious submissions, blood feuds, and iconic mic moments

Jonty Dine looks at the year ahead in the world’s premier mixed martial arts organisation.

History at the White House

In news that feels more like a deleted scene from Idiocracy, the house in which the Emancipation Proclamation was drafted, the New Deal was conceived, and the Cuban Missile Crisis was avoided, is set to play host to cage fighting. Historically the fighting at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave has been of the verbal variety, but in 2026 the decorum will be dropped as President Donald Trump invites the UFC to his backyard.

Heavyweight score settled

The sport’s most prestigious title has been held hostage for the better part of two years as Jon Jones refused to defend his tile before finally vacating. However, continuing the curse, the long awaited unification bout between Tom Aspinall and Cyril Gane ended in a brutal eye poke, rendering Aspinall unable to continue. With the rematch all but locked in, here’s praying the fight gods finally allow for an undisputed baddest man on the planet.

Black Jag ready to pounce

New Zealand’s most promising title prospect heading into 2026 has all but guaranteed his shot at gold this year. Ulberg has been on a tear since his sole loss inside the octagon in 2021, blitzing his way through the division with a stunning nine-fight winning streak. The City Kick Boxing star can no longer be denied and a fight with champion Alex Pereira will bring together two of the most powerful strikers in the sport.

Women’s renaissance

With the Lioness back to claim her throne and a superstar arrival in Kayla Harrison, the women’s division is set for a much needed injection of excitement. Amanda Nunes relinquished her title in 2023 after conquering the MMA world, but she is back to prove the cage is only big enough for one queen of the jungle.

A Notorious return

Once the face of the sport, rewriting the book and ascending to mainstream superstardom, it’s been a depressing downfall for Conor McGregor. Since snapping his leg in a round two TKO loss to Dustin Poirier in 2021, the Irishman has not stepped back into the cage, indulging in the party lifestyle he once described as ‘weakness for the soul.’ It’s been a disastrous few years for the former double champ, and with his stock at an all time low, a return to the octagon remains his only hope of redemption.

AFP / Getty Images North America

Poatan’s treble

Without a doubt the most exciting man in the sport today, Alex Pereira’s rise came in devastating fashion as he left a trail of destruction in his wake. Having surged through both middleweight and light heavyweight, Poatan could yet pull off the greatest feat in mixed martial arts history and become a three division champion in the worlds biggest combat sports organisation with a move to heavyweight.

Kiwi comeback

Titles are likely out of reach now for three of the greatest kiwis to enter the cage in Israel Adesanya, Dan Hooker and Kai Kara-France. However, the trio still have plenty of fight in the tank and all popular with the fan base. Adesanya is set to make his comeback in March against Joe Pyfer following his brutal KO loss at the hands of Nassourdine Imavov. In the twilight of his fight career, Adesanya will want to go out on his feet.

Hooker BMF

Few fighters embody the BMF life quite like New Zealand’s Dan Hooker. The Hangman has stood toe to toe with the best lightweights in the world and has engaged in some of the bloodiest battles in UFC history, most notably, his war with Dustin Poirier. Hooker vs Max Holloway for the BMF title would be a savage exhibition of violence, exactly what the belt was born to represent.

The Prates problem

Current pound for pound king Islam Makachev made an underwhelming welterweight debut despite stealing the strap from Jack Della Maddalena through a suffocating grappling performance, fans will be desperate for some fireworks during his title reign and Brazilian boogeyman Carlos Prates, who has won all his UFC fights by way of knockout, could be just the spark.

Talbot’s time

Bantamweight looked set for a long reigning champion in Merab Dvalishvili who had three effortless defences in the bank and was nearing GOAT status. However, Russia’s Petr Yan put an emphatic end to Dvalishvili’s dominance with a stunning upset in December, taking back the title he loss via disqualification in 2022. Fresh off his win over another former champ in Henry ‘Triple C’ Cejudo, fan favourite Payton Talbot presents a thrilling challenge to the new division king.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand