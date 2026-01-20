Remote Fiordland islands deer-free again after pests removed during annual sweep

Source: Radio New Zealand

Remote Fiordland islands are deer-free again after three pests were found and removed during an annual sweep.

Pukenui/Anchor Island and Indian Island in Dusky Sound are both managed to stay deer-free to provide safe, intact habitats for native wildlife and plants.

Surrounding inlets and islands in Dusky Sound and Preservation Inlet are checked annually with Anchor Island first achieving deer-free status in 2007.

One deer was removed from Indian Island and two from Anchor Island during the most recent annual checks.

Department of Conservation biodiversity project lead Monty Williams said it was costly but necessary work as both islands were only accessible by boat or helicopter and contractors used a mix of aerial hunting with thermal technology and ground hunting to find and remove deer.

“If left unchecked, even a few deer can quickly rebuild a population – potentially undoing decades of conservation gains,” he said.

“Acting now prevents a far bigger and costlier problem later. This investment secures the islands’ long-term ecological health and ensures Fiordland’s unique biodiversity continues to thrive.”

The department prioritised keeping areas including Coal Island, Chalky Island, Anchor Island, Indian Island, Secretary Island, and the Cleddau Valley catchment near Milford Sound deer-free.

“New Zealand’s island sanctuaries are internationally recognised as models for species recovery and ecosystem protection,” Williams said.

“Maintaining a wild deer-free status doesn’t just safeguard wildlife – it demonstrates how targeted, science-led action can contribute to biodiversity protection worldwide.”

