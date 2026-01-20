Man arrested after coward-punch assault outside bar in Arrowtown

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ / Angus Dreaver

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man after a coward-punch assault in Arrowtown last month.

The assault happened outside the Fork and Tap bar on 21 December.

The victim was knocked unconscious, and needed hospital treatment for facial injuries.

At the time, police appealed to the public to identify members of a wedding party.

Police arrested a man and charged him with injuring with intent to injure.

He was due to appear in Invercargill District Court next week.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand