CUHK and Shell Unveil Hong Kong’s First Shell Recharge Electric School Bus Charging Station 　 　Fast Chargers and Hybrid Bus Now Supporting Campus Mobility

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 20 January 2026 – Shell Hong Kong Limited (Shell) and the Transport Office of The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) held the “CUHK x Shell Electric School Bus Charging Station Opening Ceremony” on 15 January 2026, marking a significant milestone in advancing sustainable campus transportation. With the dedicated support from Shell, CUHK has launched its first Shell Recharge electric school bus charging station on campus, equipped with two fast chargers delivering up to 120 kW of power to provide efficient charging support for the university’s phased introduction of new energy school buses. Together with this initiative, the Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) has provided CUHK with the first hybrid school bus on a Hong Kong university campus, making the first adoption of a hybrid school bus as a low-carbon transportation solution in local university campuses.

Shell and CUHK held the “CUHK x Shell Electric School Bus Charging Station Opening Ceremony” (From left to right: Mr. Kenneth Chung, Network Development & E-Mobility Manager of Shell Hong Kong Limited,Mr. Donald Lee, Transport Manager, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Mr. Simon Lee, Director of Security and Transport, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Mr. Dick Chan, General Manager of Shell Commercial Fuels- Hong Kong and Macau, Mr Yonghai Du, Chief Innovation Officer, Hong Kong Productivity Council and General Manager, Centre of Advanced Power and Autonomous Systems (APAS), Mr Ralph Xu, Head of Green Transportation, Centre of Advanced Power and Autonomous Systems (APAS))

First Shell Recharge Electric School Bus Charging Station installed in CUHK

As one of the leading global energy companies, Shell continues to focus on its strategy to deliver more value with less emissions while working to become a net-zero emissions business by 2050, contributing to global decarbonisation. This year, Shell installed CUHK’s first Shell Recharge electric school bus charging station, featuring two fast chargers with a power output of 120 kW, ensuring rapid and efficient energy replenishment for CUHK’s electric school buses. At the same time, Shell consistently upholds high safety standards, with stringent controls in the design, installation, and operation of the charging station to ensure a safe and reliable electric vehicle charging experience.

Since 2018, Shell has supported CUHK’s sustainability initiatives by supplying Shell FuelSave Diesel B5 for the university’s fleet, helping reduce emissions and enhancing operational efficiency. The collaboration has expanded with the introduction of fast-charging facilities further modernises CUHK’s transportation system and accelerates the adoption of innovative low-carbon technologies. Looking ahead, Shell will continue to work with CUHK to lead the development of advanced mobility solutions and demonstrate leadership in campus sustainability.

Mr. Yew Chong Tan, General Manager of Shell Commercial Fuels East, commented, “At Shell, we are committed to working with customers and partners to provide holistic energy solutions that power progress together. The installation of this electric school bus charging station at The Chinese University of Hong Kong exemplifies our dedication to such collaboration as we navigate the energy transition.”

First Shell Recharge Electric School Bus Charging Station installed in CUHK (From left to right: Mr. Donald Lee, Transport Manager, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Mr. Simon Lee, Director of Security and Transport, The Chinese University of Hong Kong, Mr Yew Chong Tan, General Manager of Shell Commercial Fuels East, Mr. Dick Chan, General Manager of Shell Commercial Fuels- Hong Kong and Macau)



First Hybrid School Bus to Begin Operates at CUHK

The Hong Kong Productivity Council (HKPC) has provided CUHK with the first hybrid school bus ever deployed on a Hong Kong campus, which helps reduce diesel consumption and lower exhaust emissions compared to regular diesel coaches. When utilizing fast charging directly, it can reach an 80% battery charge in as little as 25 minutes.

Mr. Yonghai Du, Chief Innovation Officer of HKPC and General Manager, Centre of Advanced Power and Autonomous Systems (APAS), added, “This 12-meter plug-in hybrid bus is the first green transport project designed, developed, and assembled in Hong Kong by APAS, funded by the Innovation and Technology Fund and supported by our industry partners. This collaboration exemplifies the shared commitment of academia and industry to social responsibility. HKPC will continue to pioneer diverse innovative solutions, foster collaboration among ‘Government, industry, academia, research, investment, and applications’, expand the application demonstration of new technologies, products, and scenarios, and drive the transition towards green transportation.”

CUHK Advances Low-Carbon Transportation

These two major initiatives not only highlight CUHK’s dedication to sustainable development but also set a new standard for environmentally conscious transformation in transportation across Hong Kong.

Mr. Simon Lee, Director of Security and Transport at The Chinese University of Hong Kong, stated, “CUHK is committed to promoting sustainable development and embedding environmental protection principles within daily campus operations. By installing the EV charging station and introducing the hybrid campus bus, we aim to offer convenient transportation for staff and students while reducing carbon emissions and achieving low-carbon mobility. I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to Shell for its strong support of the charging station project and to the Hong Kong Productivity Council for its professional assistance in introducing the hybrid campus bus, enabling us to jointly drive campus transportation toward a new green milestone.”

https://www.shell.com.hk/

Hashtag: #Shell #CUHK #ElectricBusChargingStation

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.