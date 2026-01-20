AGNEZ MO Reunites with Wax Figure and Fans at Madame Tussauds Singapore’s Exclusive Fan Meet

Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 January 2026 – Madame Tussauds Singapore hosted an exclusive fan meet event on 16 January 2026, featuring international music and entertainment icon AGNEZ MO, bringing fans up close with the superstar in an intimate and memorable setting.

The special appearance marked a meaningful reunion between AGNEZ MO and her wax figure, which was first unveiled at Madame Tussauds Singapore in 2022. The fan meet offered a rare opportunity for fans to reconnect with the multi-talented artist while celebrating her continued global success.

During the event, AGNEZ MO shared that the wax figure represents more than just a statue. To her, it symbolises her music, artistry, and global impact, as well as the connection she has built with fans around the world. She expressed her deep gratitude for the honour, emphasising the significance behind the tribute.

“It’s not just a wax figure, it’s what it represents,” said AGNEZ MO, reflecting on the meaning behind her wax figure and the impact she hopes to continue making through her work.

The event also highlighted an exciting milestone in AGNEZ MO’s career – her upcoming role in Prime Video’s Reacher Season 4. This follows the massive success of Reacher Season 3, which became the most-watched returning series on Prime Video, further cementing AGNEZ MO’s growing presence on the international screen.

This exclusive fan meet was proudly supported by the Singapore Tourism Board and W Singapore – Sentosa Cove, underscoring Singapore’s position as a vibrant destination for world-class entertainment and cultural experiences.

“We are delighted to partner with Madame Tussauds Singapore to welcome Indonesian global talent, AGNEZ MO, to Singapore. Through her lens, we aim to bring to life the spirit of energy and fun Destination Singapore has to offer across a diverse mix of iconic attractions, immersive experiences, and convenient accessibility. We hope to inspire AGNEZ MO’s global fans to visit and discover the many exciting possibilities that await,” said Lim Si Ting, Singapore Tourism Board, Area Director, Indonesia (Surabaya).

Held within the immersive attraction, the fan meet featured close interactions with AGNEZ MO, exclusive photo moments, and heartfelt exchanges with fans, making it a standout experience for attendees and a celebration of her journey across music, film, and television.

Madame Tussauds Singapore continues to be a platform where fans can connect with global icons through unique, real-life experiences, blending entertainment, storytelling, and celebrity culture.

