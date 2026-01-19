People still isolated in Northland campsite, more heavy rain on the way

Source: Radio New Zealand

RNZ

Some people are still isolated in Northland after heavy rain caused havoc in the region, the Whangārei mayor says.

Up to 200 millimetres of rain lashed Northland on Sunday, causing flooding and landslides.

Whangārei mayor Ken Couper told Morning Report a number of people are still isolated in a Department of Conservation campsite in Puriri Bay, which is next to the Whangaruru Harbour.

Supplied / LDR

He said they are not short on food or supplies, but he will be looking to provide them with fuel for generators.

Couper said the main focus is on making sure they are ready for the next deluge of rain before the clean-up can begin.

MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for Northland from 6pm on Monday until 6pm on Tuesday. It said periods of heavy rain, with thunderstorms and localised downpours were possible.

The watch has a moderate chance of being upgraded to a warning, the forecasting agency said.

Earth Sciences New Zealand, formely Niwa, said the heaviest rain for the region was likely to be on Wednesday.

We’re expecting a busy week of weather around NZ as a subtropical low forms and moves south toward the country Northland will see periods of rain early in the week, with the heaviest rain likely Wed-Wed night By Thursday, rain (possibly heavy) could overspread other parts of NZ pic.twitter.com/5qOgXiGk2n — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) January 18, 2026

In addition to the rain, MetService said strong easterlies were expected in the north of the North Island, and there was low confidence that a wind warning would be needed for Northland and Auckland.

Sign up for Ngā Pitopito Kōrero, a daily newsletter curated by our editors and delivered straight to your inbox every weekday.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand