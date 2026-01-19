New Zealand and Kiribati enhance partnership

Source: New Zealand Government

New Zealand and Kiribati have enhanced their Pacific partnership, Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Kiribati Vice President Dr Teuea Toatu announced in Tarawa today.

“Our two countries have had significant political-level dialogue over the past six months, and New Zealand is pleased this has culminated in the signing of a Statement of Partnership today,” Mr Peters says.

“New Zealand and Kiribati share a warm and long-standing relationship and a good understanding of each other’s perspectives,” Mr Peters says.

“Building on our discussions with Kiribati’s President Taneti Maamau in Honiara and New York last year, today’s Statement of Partnership recognises our shared geography and history as Pacific nations. It also formalises the strong and long-established cooperation New Zealand and Kiribati enjoy – including in health, labour mobility and security.”

Mr Peters and Kiribati Vice President Dr Teuea Toatu met in Tarawa today, where they discussed the New Zealand-Kiribati relationship, regional and global issues of mutual interest, and the importance of the Pacific Islands Forum in fostering regional cooperation in a challenging geostrategic environment.

Mr Peters, alongside Vice President Toatu, also announced:

A further commitment by New Zealand towards the prevention of non-communicable diseases and support for maternal and child health in Kiribati;

Renewed support for the Strengthening Pacific Labour Mobility programme to Kiribati, enabling more Kiribati workers to participate in New Zealand’s Recognised Seasonal Employer scheme; and

Increased funding to address water security in Kiribati through the Pacific Partnership for Atoll Water Security, in partnership with the Pacific Community (SPC).

This is Mr Peters’ second official visit to Kiribati, following his last trip here in 2019.

“Being back in Tarawa has underlined both the acute challenges that Kiribati faces, and the serious and important contribution New Zealand can and should make to help meet them,” Mr Peters says.

Mr Peters has, during the current Parliamentary term, undertaken official visits to all 17 other members of the Pacific Islands Forum.

