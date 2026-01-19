Mitchell stars again as Black Caps win decider to take ODI series over India

Source: Radio New Zealand

Black Caps batters Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips have scored centuries in a devastating partnership to lay the platform for a 41-run win over India in their third one-day international (ODI), which sealed a comeback 2-1 series victory.

A target of 337 left the hosts facing a daunting task and they ran out of steam despite veteran Virat Kohli’s battling knock of 124.

India started shakily and lost wickets at frequent intervals before Kohli gave home fans hope as he combined with Nitish Kumar Reddy (53) in an 88-run partnership.

Kristian Clarke removed Reddy to stymie India’s momentum and the required run rate quickly climbed, but Kohli found another able partner in Harshit Rana as the pair stepped on the gas.

Kohli reached a record-extending 54th ODI century and Rana hit a whirlwind 52 off 43 balls, but a decisive over from Zak Foulkes broke India’s resistance.

Foulkes tempted Rana with a full toss which was caught by Henry Nicholls at long-on, before an edge from Mohammed Siraj carried through to wicketkeeper Mitchell Hay on the next delivery.

The final blow was dealt two overs later, when Kohli miscued a shot and sent the ball sailing into the hands of Mitchell at long-off.

New Zealand were struggling at 58-3 after being put into bat on a Holkar Stadium wicket known for producing high-scoring games.

However, Mitchell took the attack to the hosts’ bowlers and was well supported by Phillips as they added 219 in 188 balls.

Mitchell, who made 84 in the first ODI and 131 in the second, hit 15 fours and three sixes to post a career-high ODI score of 137 and record his fourth century in India.

The teams next meet in a five-match Twenty20 International series from 21-31January (local time), a key part of their preparations for the T20 World Cup which begins on 7 February and will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

