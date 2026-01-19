Doctor Anywhere and Lumens Group Partner to Expand Reliable Home-Based Healthcare Access in Singapore

Source: Media Outreach

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 19 January 2026 – Doctor Anywhere, a leading regional tech-led healthcare provider, and Lumens Group, Singapore’s leading provider of mobility solutions, have formalised the next stage of their ongoing partnership with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), strengthening efforts to support more reliable home-based healthcare delivery across Singapore. The collaboration brings together Doctor Anywhere’s Doctor House Call services and Lumens Group’s managed mobility capabilities, delivered through its mobility service ecosystem provider Lylo, to strengthen an essential aspect of home-based care: enabling medical professionals to reach patients at home safely, reliably, and with minimal disruption.

Supported by national initiatives such as Age Well SG, which advocate ageing-in-place and more home-based care, Singapore’s healthcare system is evolving to strengthen community-based care beyond clinics and hospitals. Dependable on-the-ground infrastructure plays an important role in ensuring continuity of care, particularly for patients and caregivers for whom travelling to a medical facility can be difficult, disruptive, or stressful.

Through this partnership, Lumens Group, which manages one of the largest fleets of vehicles across Singapore, provides professionally managed mobility for Doctor Anywhere’s medical teams, strengthening the operational coordination behind Doctor Anywhere’s Doctor House Call services — a critical enabler as demand for home-based care continues to grow. This allows medical teams to focus more fully on patient care at home, while improving scheduling efficiency to serve more patients – helping expand access to home-based services in a reliable and sustainable way.

As demand for home-based care grows, Doctor Anywhere will continue investing in its medical team and service capacity for home-based care to ensure care remains personal, consistent, and patient-focused.

“For healthcare to work, it must first be accessible. It doesn’t happen only when a doctor arrives; it begins the moment someone decides, ‘I need care’. Preventive care and continuity of care within communities are essential to keeping society healthy,” said Ms. Ivin Yew, Chief Executive Officer, General Health Services, Doctor Anywhere. “For families with newborns, parents managing infant vaccinations, seniors ageing at home, or patients recovering after treatment, access to reliable and coordinated care where they live matters deeply. This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting care that fits into real lives.”

“Mobility is often the invisible infrastructure that enables essential services – it’s more than movement, it creates access,” said Mr. Marcus Low, Group Head of Business Development, Lumens Group. “This partnership reflects Lumens Group’s commitment to building resilient systems that improve lives and strengthen communities. By supporting healthcare professionals as they deliver care in the community, we are contributing to a system that brings medical support closer to families and individuals in their everyday environments.”

Doctor Anywhere’s home-based services include medical consultations, infant and childhood vaccinations, preventive care, and post-treatment follow-ups, designed to integrate seamlessly with clinic-based and specialist services as part of a connected continuum of care. The partnership complements Singapore’s broader emphasis on community-based healthcare, preventive care, and ageing-in-place, demonstrating how local enterprises can collaborate in practical ways to support evolving healthcare needs across different life stages.

