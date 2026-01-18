The rise of the autistic detective – neurodivergent minds at the heart of modern mysteries

By
MIL OSI
-
0
1

Source: Radio New Zealand

There never seems to be a shortage of good crime shows on TV, and network television is teeming with detectives who think – and act – differently.

This fall, new seasons of Elsbeth, High Potential, Patience and Watson have aired, and they all feature leads who share similar characteristics: They’re outsiders, they’re socially awkward, they can be emotionally distant, and their minds operate in unconventional ways.

In fact, they all possess traits that align with what many people now associate with neurodivergence – what scholar Nick Walker defines as “a mind that functions in ways that diverge significantly from the dominant societal standards of ‘normal.’”

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand

Previous articlePhoenix move up A-League table after win
Next articleBreakers beat Cairns Taipans to stay alive in NBL playoff

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR