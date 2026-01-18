Live: Flooding in Northland isolates communities, prompts warnings

Source: Radio New Zealand

Supplied/ Whangarei District Council

Flooding in Northland has isolated communities, led to a deluge of calls to emergency services and prompted warnings that those affected should move to higher ground.

Just before 9am on Sunday, Fire and Emergency said it was dealing with multiple incidents throughout Northland. It was making plans to access properties, and was only able to respond to immediate life-threatening situations.

People affected by the flooding should to go to higher ground and be cautious to stay safe, but call 111 immediately if they were in life-threatening danger, FENZ said.

There had been a report of a landslide in the township of Ōakura, but no people or cars had been trapped underneath.

A bridge had also been washed out, and multiple houses flooded near Whangaruru Harbour, FENZ said.

MetService forecasters issued a heavy rain warning for Northland through to midday Sunday, with a warning the rain was expected to continue to accumulate after flooding overnight.

