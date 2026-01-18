Black Caps skipper Michael Bracewell prepares for 100th milestone against India

Source: Radio New Zealand

Black Caps captain Michael Bracewell says he didn’t expect to play one game for New Zealand, let alone bring up his 100th ODI wearing the silver fern.

Bracewell leads a depleted touring side hoping to seal its first-ever one-day series in India in the third and final match at Indore on Sunday NZT.

“For a long time, I never thought I’d play once, so to be standing here on the eve of 100 games is pretty special,” he said.

Ten years after making his first-class debut, Bracewell was a late starter to international cricket at the age of 31, handed his first one-day cap against the Netherlands in 2022.

“Every one of those games has been a significant achievement, I think, and certainly one that I go out and play with a lot of pride.”

Bracewell, now 34, admitted his international career had unfolded unexpectedly, especially the extent to which he has become a regular bowling option for New Zealand.

“Each format has its unique challenges and I think probably one thing I wasn’t expecting as I was younger was the bowling opportunities that I’ve had.

“It’s something that I’ve really enjoyed, being able to try and work up my game, and understand how to bowl in different conditions.”

He said his career had been shaped by patience and perseverance.

“Each different format offers hugely different challenges. I think that’s something that I’m really proud of, trying to adjust and being effective in different formats in different conditions around the world.”

Being entrusted with the ODI captaincy had also been a source of pride. New Zealand has visited India on 16 different tours for ODI cricket, including four World Cups, but a series triumph has so far eluded them.

In the current three-match one-day series, the hosts claimed the opening game at Vadodara, but New Zealand came back in the second match at Rajkot to win by seven wickets to draw level.

Daryl Mitchell helped set up the win, scoring 131 not out off 117 balls, as the Black Caps also sealed their highest ODI chase of 286 on Indian soil.

Bracewell said the team was aware of the opportunity ahead of them to create more cricketing history.

“It’s a unique opportunity with the series on the line, and hopefully, we can do the little things well and see where we end up.”

“What we’ve done well this series is concentrate on the things that we can control.”

“In both games we’ve stayed in the games for long periods, so hopefully, we can repeat that process and come out on the right side of the result.”

The game starts at 9pm Sunday NZT.

