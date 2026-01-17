Black Foils sidelined after heavy collision with Switzerland at SailGP Perth

Source: Radio New Zealand

Samo Vidic for SailGP

NZ Black Foils have begun the new SailGP season in disastrous fashion, colliding heavily with Swtizerland in the opening race at Perth.

The Swiss F50 struck the rear of the Kiwi boat, leaving them little time to take evasive action.

[embedded content]

The Black Foils were forced to sit out the final three fleet races of the day and a spokesperson said further investigations would take place, once the boat was lifted from the water to assess the damage.

None of the NZ crew on board were injured.

A decision on whether the Kiwi boat could compete again in the two-day regatta was yet to be confirmed.

– Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand