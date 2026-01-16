Woman charged with murder after death in Napier

Source: Radio New Zealand

A woman has been arrested and a homicide investigation launched after the death of a man in Napier.

Emergency services were called to Savage Crescent in Marewa just after 11.10am after receiving reports a man had been assaulted.

He was found critically injured and died at the scene.

A 26-year-old woman is in custody, and will appear in Hastings District Court on Saturday charged with murder.

Savage Crescent was cordoned off while a scene examination was done.

