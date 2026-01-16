Swiss man sentenced for careless driving after fatal Canterbury crash

Source: Radio New Zealand

A Swiss man cried in court as he was sentenced for careless driving after a fatal head-on crash in Canterbury.

Glenda Sally Douglas, 68, died following the two-vehicle crash on State Highway 73 near Sheffield on 19 November.

Patrick Keusch pleaded guilty to careless driving causing death, and was sentenced at the Christchurch District Court on Friday.

The 32-year-old was disqualified from driving for 18 months and ordered to pay a $10,000 emotional harm reparation payment to the Douglas family.

Keusch addressed Douglas’ family in court, saying he was deeply remorseful.

“I’m very, very sorry from the depths of my soul and the bottom of my heart for the mistake I made on the 19th of November which caused unthinkable tragedy,” he said.

“Even two months after the accident, I still cannot explain why this happened. The only thing I know is that there’s no one to blame except myself.

“You have every right to be angry and I don’t blame you for it.”

Judge Tony Zohrab said the crash was caused by a momentary lapse in judgement.

He said Keusch was driving on State Highway 73 towards Darfield and Douglas was driving the opposite way.

“You began to slow your vehicle in preparation to make a right hand turn towards the intersection of State Highway 73 and the Inland Scenic Route 72. As you crossed the centre line turning into the intersection you collided head-on with Glenda’s vehicle,” he said.

“She didn’t have a chance to react to your change in direction. Tragically, as a result of the impact she died at the scene.”

Keusch’s defence said he had offered a $7,500 emotional harm reparation payment to Douglas’ family, and a $2,500 payment to St John.

Judge Zohrab said Keusch’s willingness to face the consequences of his mistake spoke to his character.

“I acknowledge the devastating and truly unimaginable grief that the family have had to deal with as a result of this. I also acknowledge the grace and understanding that they have shown to you Mr Keusch,” he said.

“You have not sought to diminish your responsibility at any stage.”

Judge Zohrab disqualified Keusch from driving for 18 months, and ordered him to pay Douglas’ family $10,000 and St John $2,500.

