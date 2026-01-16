Wellington Hospital gastroenteritis outbreak likely caused by contaminated food

Source: Radio New Zealand

Health officials said a gastroenteritis outbreak at Wellington Hospital was likely caused by contaminated food.

Dozens of the hospital’s emergency department staff have fallen ill over the past week and Health New Zealand has confirmed the outbreak has now spread to a general unit.

Spokesperson Jamie Duncan said no patients had been affected and there is no risk to the general public.

He said no further spread within the hospital had been identified.

