Ed Sheeran fans excited for premiere show in Auckland

Ed Sheeran fans are converging on Go Media Stadium in Auckland for the premiere of his worldwide tour.

The record-breaking British musician is playing two shows in Auckland, on Friday night and Saturday, before heading to Wellington and Christchurch the following week.

Fans going to tonight’s show say it’s exciting to be at the first concert of his Loop Tour.

Sheeran, known for his cameos in TV and film as well as his music, made his acting debut in Auckland more than a decade ago when he starred in an episode of Shortland Street.

Since then, his chart hits have gone from strength-to-strength, including breaking records for top 10 hits and sales. A single from his album ÷, “Perfect”, reached number one in the US, Australia, and the UK

Auckland deputy mayor Desley Simpson says an estimated 80-thousand fans will see him in Auckland alone, with the largest video screen ever built in New Zealand also taking centre stage.

Special event buses have been laid on leaving from Quay Street in the city centre.

Fans are being encouraged to set out early, with traffic building before the gates opened at 4pm.

Sheeran will wrap up the New Zealand leg of his tour with a show at Wellington’s Sky Stadium on 21 January and two shows at Christchurch’s Apollo Projects Stadium on 24 and 25 January.

