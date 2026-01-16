Weather: Thunderstorm warning for North Island

Source: Radio New Zealand

Thunderstorm warnings are in place for parts of the central North Island this morning.

MetService has forecast severe storms near Kawerau, Rotoehu, Totoitoi and Lake Tarawerea, as well as Rerewhakaaitu.

The storms are expected to move east-south-east later on Friday morning, and lie near Waiohau, Matahina, Murupara, Kopuriki, and Galatea.

MetService said the storms are expected to hit with very heavy rain.

It said a severe thunderstorm watch is in place for Gisborne, Hawkes Bay, and Waikato.

It comes after reports of small tornadoes in the North Island on Thursday.

A tornado happened near Orewa, north of Auckland, at about 7pm.

The second reported tornado was seen near the Waikato town of Ōtorohanga.

Luke Care and his wife live in Maihiihi, near the town, and he said the tornado formed very quickly.

The first thing they noticed was the power going out.

“I looked out the window and holy smokes, there’s this giant tornado ripping through the neighbour’s property, it’s quite scary actually,” he said.

He told RNZ it looked like a small water spout at first, and when he grabbed his camera it accelerated and “formed just a full on tornado”.

The tornado carried on up into mountains and then faded off in the distance, Care said.

