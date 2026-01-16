Sonny Bill Williams calls for All Black captaincy change

Source: Radio New Zealand

Dual code star Sonny Bill Williams has added his voice to the current All Black discussion, saying that the changes to the team shouldn’t end with the firing of coach Scott Robertson.

In a video posted to Instagram, the multiple World Cup and NRL Premiership winner called for Ardie Savea to take over as captain.

“I love Scott Barrett. He’s one of the best players in the world, but I think we need to give the captaincy to Ardie,” said Williams.

“He’s our guy moving forward, just because of the mana he brings. He’s got the runs on the board, look at what he’s done with Moana this year.”

Sydney-based Williams, who played 58 tests between 2010-19 including several seasons alongside both Savea and Barrett, also said that the incoming coaching group should be focused on team culture.

“This is just my honest thoughts and opinion, but I think we need a coaching group that knows how to connect before correcting. Because these players know how to play and we do have the squad,” he said.

Williams name-dropped Jamie Joseph, Tony Brown, Dave Rennie and Tana Umaga as potential heirs to Robertson, as the All Blacks embark on an incredibly challenging 2025 season. They begin in July with tests against France and Ireland, before heading away for four against the world champion Springboks.

In his last press conference as an All Black, after their semifinal exit at the 2019 World Cup, Williams took an unprompted opportunity to call for “more brown faces” in the All Black coaching set up and NZ Rugby administration. It was a point he stands by, saying in his post that “we need more flavour”.

“I know that rubbed up a few people but that’s my honest opinion. Why? Because I’m a big believer that in order to connect, you must connect, and these players at this level know how to play rugby. They know how to kick, tackle, pass. But what got the best out of me was believing in the systems, believing in the coaches…wanting to go out there and run through a brick wall.”

Former All Black coach Sir Steve Hansen rated Williams “the best athlete I’ve coached in a pure athlete sense. His training habits and his off-field habits were world-class.”

As well as his oval-ball exploits, Williams also became the third All Black after Maurice McHugh and Kevin Skinner to win the New Zealand heavyweight boxing title.

