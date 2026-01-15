Weather: Severe thunderstorms, heavy rain warnings for North Island, upper South

Source: Radio New Zealand

Severe thunderstorm and heavy rain watches are in place for the top half of the country and upper South Island, with surface flooding and slips possible.

MetService is warning people to prepare for localised downpours of 25 to 40 millimetres an hour.

An orange rain warning is in force for Bay of Plenty, including Rotorua, until 11am on Friday, with up to 150 millimetres expected.

Northland, Gisborne, Hawke’s Bay, Taihape, Wanganui, Manawatu, Tararua, Taranaki, Wellington, Wairarapa are all under a severe thunderstorm watch until late on Thursday night, while Auckland, Waikato, Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula’s watches are in place until early Friday morning.

Heavy rain is also set to lash the top of the South, with an orange warning in place for northern parts of Marlborough until late Thursday afternoon.

Rain watches are in place on Thursday across Nelson, Tasman, and southern Marlborough, including the Kaikoura Coast.

Marlborough District Council said Marlborough Sounds, Richmond Ranges, Rai Valley, Blenheim, Seddon and Ward residents should expect 60 to 90 millimetres of rain on top of what has already fallen.

It warned people travelling in the region to be cautious of slips and flooding.

Beware of localised downpours

MetService meteorologist Katie Lyons told RNZ the severe thunderstorm watches could be upgraded.

“There’s a lot going on around the country, I think something that could catch people out today are just those localised downpours in one area.

“And watch out for those thunderstorm warnings,” she said.

MetService said people should make sure their drains and gutters are clear before the heavy rain hits.

It also warned travellers to driving cautiously with difficult driving conditions likely.

Road closures or delays possible – NZTA

A New Zealand Transport Agency spokesperson said motorists should drive with care, maintain safe following distances and slow down, to help keep everyone safe.

“Our crews will be closely monitoring the state highways while these watches and warnings are in place.

“Those who are travelling on the roads should be aware of possible flooding, especially in low-lying areas and near rivers, slips, fallen trees, reduced visibility and hazardous driving conditions, and potential road closures or delays.”

The heavy rain could cause potholes to form or worsen, creating additional hazards for drivers, the spokesperson said.

They also said travellers should be mindful of contractors who may be out clearing hazards off the road.

There are currently no reports from NZTA of state highway closures due to weather.

Both Air New Zealand and Jetstar said there were no flight disruptions or cancellations at this stage.

The airlines encouraged customers to check the status of their flight online or via their apps for the latest updates.

Good news for some

Fire and Emergency New Zealand are welcoming the rain with open arms, but remain cautious that a few downpours alone will not change fire risk conditions.

Fire bans and restrictions span across much of the country as the risk of wildfire intensified due to the recent hot and dry weather.

Wildfire manager Tim Mitchell told RNZ the rain was “absolutely” welcomed, particularly to drier high risk areas like Hawke’s Bay and Wairarapa.

Hawke’s Bay and Wairarapa are under a total fire ban due to dry conditions, with specific zones requiring permits for any outdoor burning.

Mitchell said fire risks remained in place and restrictions could not be removed until grass in drier regions turned green.

“We are hoping for steady rain over a long period of time to reduce fire risk, but heavy down pours may not change conditions.”

Mitchell said flooding also posed a risk to drier areas because the hard ground struggled to soaked up the rain water.

People should also be mindful that lightning strikes could start wildfires, but in contrast to Australia, New Zealand’s lightning is associated with rain, he said.

“Residents should take extra care around flood waters and when driving, keeping a good travelling distance, and double check the checkitsalright website.”

The spell of rain and thunderstorms looks to pass for much of the country moving into the weekend.

For more information on preparing and keeping safe during a storm, visit Civil Defence Get Ready website.

