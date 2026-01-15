Reminder of upcoming nightworks to improve SH30A

Source: New Zealand Transport Agency

A reminder that overnight work to rebuild SH30A Amohau Street between Hinemaru Street and Te Ngae Road, begins next Monday 19 January.

The road will be closed from 7pm to 6am, Sunday to Thursday (open Friday and Saturday nights). The attached flier has more details about the work and includes a map showing the detour routes.

All 4 lanes will be open to traffic during the day, with access to the footpath maintained for pedestrians and cyclists. Please drive with care as the road surface will be uneven and have steep ramps with speed restrictions in place.

NZTA thanks Rotorua motorists in advance for their patience and cooperation ahead of these nightworks.

Please allow extra time for your journeys and plan ahead during the works.

19 December 2025 – Nightworks to improve SH30A, Rotorua from mid-January:

The work will start on the eastbound lanes of SH30A between Te Ngae Road and Hinemaru Street, before moving to the westbound lanes. The work is expected to take up to three months, depending on weather conditions.

“We’ve listened to feedback and adjusted our plans to keep Rotorua moving while we complete these vital repairs,” says Sandra King, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) System Manager for the Bay of Plenty.

“Starting in mid-January and focusing first on the eastbound lanes helps reduce impacts on morning commuters and gives the community time to get used to the works before the school year starts.”

During the day, the road will remain open with a temporary speed limit. Drivers should expect an uneven surface with ramps at each end of the worksite. Overnight closures will run from 7pm to 6am, allowing crews to work safely while minimising delays to people’s daily travel.

The pavement on SH30A has been patched for many years now and requires a full asphalt rebuild. As a key urban route, these repairs are a priority to prevent pavement failures next winter.

This approach, using partial closures from 7pm until 6am will mean the overall timeframe will take longer but does minimise delays to people’s daily travel.

The road also sits within an active geothermal zone, which affects the foundations and adds complexity to the job. Before work begins, the team will carry out investigations to identify any potential issues, such as tomos, so these can be addressed before digging out the road.

“We acknowledge that our earlier plan to deliver these works using a full road closure didn’t fully consider the impact on traffic flows and the people of Rotorua.

“Over the past 3 weeks our team has worked closely with our contractor Higgins and Rotorua Lakes Council to develop a new approach that balances keeping traffic moving while completing the work safely and efficiently,” says Ms King.

NZTA thanks Rotorua motorists in advance for their patience and cooperation ahead of these nightworks.

Please allow extra time for your journeys and plan ahead during the works.

MIL OSI