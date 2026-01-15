Hong Kong Economic Policy Green Paper 2026 by HKU Business School Focuses on New Opportunities for Hong Kong’s Economy

Source: Media Outreach

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 January 2026 – HKU Business School unveiled the “Hong Kong Economic Policy Green Paper 2026” (“Green Paper”). This comprehensive document delves into various facets of Hong Kong’s economic domain, covering everything from trade finance and Hong Kong’s role in the Greater Bay Area (GBA) startup ecosystem to green finance, the IP economy, social and shareholder value for Hong Kong-listed companies, and pressing social issues such as housing affordability and overcrowding in emergency departments. Moreover, with the emergence of AI, the Green Paper examines the impact of AI on the labour market, cybersecurity, and the development of a Web 3.0 ecosystem.

This is the fifth edition of the Hong Kong Economic Policy Green Paper, released by HKU Business School, with the aim of providing recommendations on how Hong Kong can effectively tackle these challenges.

HKU Business School today unveils the Hong Kong Economic Policy Green Paper 2026. From left: Prof. Huiyin Ouyang, Associate Professor in Innovation and Information Management of HKU Business School, Prof. Dragon Tang, Professor in Finance in HKU Business School, Professor Hongbin CAI, Dean and Chair of Economics of HKU Business School, Prof. Richard Wong, Provost and Deputy Vice-Chancellor of The University of Hong Kong and Director, Hong Kong Institute of Economics and Business Strategy, Prof. Heiwai Tang, Associate Vice-President of The University of Hong Kong and Associate Dean of HKU Business School, and Dr. Tingting Fan, Principal Lecturer in Marketing of HKU Business School.

Prof. Richard Wong, Provost and Deputy Vice-Chancellor of The University of Hong Kong and Director, Hong Kong Institute of Economics and Business Strategy said, “This Green Paper was released after months of rigorous research by the scholars from HKU Business School. Grounded in an academic perspective and guided by a pragmatic, problem-solving approach, we have conducted objective analyses and in-depth investigations into core issues and real-world challenges currently facing Hong Kong’s development in political and economic operations, people’s livelihood, and industrial upgrading. Our aim is to provide the Government and relevant authorities with valuable insights and actionable policy recommendations.”

Professor Hongbin Cai, Dean and Chair of Economics of HKU Business School, said, “As a ‘super-connector’ bridging China and the world, Hong Kong’s unique role remains indispensable. Looking ahead, Hong Kong must deeply integrate into China’s national development plans, and also take a more prominent role on the international stage, with an in-depth understanding of the global market and active engagement with its international collaborators.

With campuses in Beijing, Shanghai, and Shenzhen, and an expanding presence in Vietnam and Europe, HKU Business School embodies our unique proposition: deeply rooted in Hong Kong, fully engaged with the Chinese Mainland, and truly international. This year’s Green Paper reflects our dedication to inspiring solutions based on rigorous research. As a world-class institute of higher education, we are committed to enabling Hong Kong to further unleash its core values and usher in a new era of high-quality development.”

Prof. Heiwai Tang, Associate Vice-President of The University of Hong Kong and Associate Dean of HKU Business School, added, “This Green Paper features research papers from ten teams of scholars with diverse backgrounds and varied expertise. Based on profound insights into Hong Kong’s development, they offer unique and targeted policy recommendations, building a rich and multifaceted framework of issues for the Green Paper. At the same time, behind these research achievements lies the scholars’ deep affection for and sense of responsibility toward Hong Kong.”

Regarding how digital technology can boost Hong Kong’s trade finance, he emphasised: “Both data and industry feedback clearly demonstrate the core value of trade finance. However, we need more synergy in the trade finance ecosystem and to catch up in digitisation. To address this, we must strengthen the governance and standard promotion of digital trade platforms and tools, deepen the cross-border interoperability of trade data, expand the functions of the Hong Kong Export Credit Insurance Corporation, focus on high-value-added trade enterprises, extend the coverage of Free Trade and Double Taxation Avoidance agreements, and promote responsible stablecoin adoption and Renminbi internationalisation.”

Prof. Dragon Tang, Professor in Finance at HKU Business School, stated, “Hong Kong is uniquely positioned to lead in the integration of blockchain technology within green finance, exemplified by our pioneering issuance of the world’s first tokenised green bonds, totalling HKD 6 billion in February 2024. With green finance representing a critical avenue for sustainable development, the global market is projected to grow significantly, emphasising the importance of transparency and trust. To capitalise on this opportunity, we must enhance our blockchain infrastructure, establish clear regulatory standards, and promote cross-border integration with initiatives like Core Climate. By leveraging blockchain’s capabilities, we can significantly reduce costs, improve transparency, and engage a broader investor base, ultimately driving our transition to a sustainable finance future.”

Prof. Huiyin Ouyang, Associate Professor in Innovation and Information Management, HKU Business School, commented on her study, saying, “Two weeks post-implementation of the hospital fee reform, the media reported no significant change in emergency department crowding, which aligns with what our analysis predicted. Overcrowding isn’t simply about patient behaviour – it’s a structural issue. Demographics are shifting, capacity is constrained, and alternative treatment options remain limited. What we now need is a careful, systematic evaluation of the fee changes. Where are vulnerable patients going for care? Are some patients delaying treatment? What unintended effects are emerging? Effective reform requires pairing fee adjustments with expanded primary care access. We can’t solve a capacity problem with pricing alone.”

Dr. Tingting Fan, Principal Lecturer in Marketing at HKU Business School, presented as well, spoke on her study and asked, “Why did Pop Mart go public in Hong Kong but register IP in Singapore? Or why was Molly ‘born’ in Hong Kong but did not go viral from Hong Kong? Why have local companies not managed to turn these homegrown IPs into major business triumphs? Learning from the past and looking forward, Hong Kong can leverage its financial market, legal system, as well as talents to build a comprehensive IP industry infrastructure and become an IP hub.”

The Green Paper includes ten articles; the key points are as follows:

Empowering Merchandise Trade Finance with Digital Technology in Hong Kong

Author: Prof. Heiwai Tang, Associate Vice-President (Global), The University of Hong Kong; Associate Dean (External Relations), HKU Business School; Associate Director, Hong Kong Institute of Economics and Business Strategy; Victor and William Fung Professor in Economics

Trade is an essential lifeline for Hong Kong; its total merchandise trade was three times the city’s HKD3.2 trillion GDP in 2024. Trade finance is thus equally important, yet research shows that the total loans extended for trade finance have been declining.

As geopolitical and technological shifts reshape trade, Hong Kong must upgrade its trade finance services. With consumer-goods trade shifting to smaller, more frequent orders and shorter cycles, financial institutions need to streamline approvals and develop flexible products for e-commerce and logistics-driven cash cycles. Banks also need to digitise core processes in fund settlement. The article cautions that platforms directly connecting mainland manufacturers with overseas buyers disintermediate Hong Kong’s traditional hub-and-spoke role.

To address this, the article suggests the government leverage digital technologies to elevate the adoption of Hong Kong’s digital trade platforms through unifying core digital trade functions. Moreover, speeding up interoperability of trade data platforms with the Chinese Mainland and other economies will enable seamless data exchange.

Rebuilding Hong Kong as the Catalyst to the Greater Bay Area (GBA) Startup Ecosystem

Prof. Alberto Moel, Professor of Practice in Finance, HKU Business School

Prof. Joseph Chan, Associate Professor of Practice in Management and Strategy, HKU Business School; Associate Director, Centre for Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Offering a quantitative analysis of the evolution of Hong Kong’s startup landscape, the article found that post-2019 activity has slowed, mirroring global venture capital trends, with most failing to grow beyond 50 employees due to scarce late-stage capital despite early-stage availability. While fintech and logistics dominate and AI/blockchain grow quickly, deep tech lags—authors view this as temporary and highlight Hong Kong’s alignment in financial innovation, regtech, and GBA supply chains to attract investment and support corporate transformation.

To strengthen Hong Kong as the GBA’s premier startup hub and international financial centre, the article recommends nine policies—including fixing funding gaps, closing academia-market divides through industry-focused research for tech transfer, attracting/retaining talent, integrating Northern Metropolis with GBA supply chains, pivoting to high-value services, and drawing large tech platforms to incubate local startups.

The Applications of Blockchain in Green Finance: Hong Kong’s Experience and Opportunities

Author: Prof. Dragon Tang, Professor in Finance, HKU Business School; Associate Director, Centre for Financial Innovation and Development

The green finance market has entered an important new phase. Hong Kong became the world’s first issuer of sovereign tokenised green bond when it priced an HKD800 million one-year note in February 2023. Despite this, Hong Kong faces several challenges in the practical implementation of using blockchain to advance green finance. This is due to the limited interoperability between blockchain platforms and existing financial infrastructure, which hinders cross-market transactions. Real-time settlement for tokenised assets is also difficult because of scalability constraints.

The article argues that the future success of blockchain development in green finance will depend on progress in three areas: standardisation, scalability, and security. Clear regulatory frameworks and common technical protocols are needed to provide legal certainty and interoperability across platforms. While collaboration among regulators, technology providers, and energy-market participants can align rules for tokenisation. Blockchain can also connect Hong Kong’s Core Climate platform with overseas counterparts, as cross-border integration is crucial to the inherently international nature of climate finance.

Can Hong Kong be an IP hub for Future Labubu? An Overview of Hong Kong’s IP Industry

Dr. Tingting Fan, Principal Lecturer in Marketing, HKU Business School

Prof. Heiwai Tang, Associate Vice-President (Global), The University of Hong Kong; Associate Dean (External Relations), HKU Business School; Associate Director, Hong Kong Institute of Economics and Business Strategy; Victor and William Fung Professor in Economics

As Labubu’s success turns the spotlight on the growing importance of the IP industry, the authors propose that this can inspire more creators and businesses to invest in branding, licensing, and cross-border collaborations. This can also attract policymakers’ attention to the emerging IP sector as a key driver of innovation and economic growth.

To position Hong Kong as a leading regional IP trading centre, the authors recommend that stakeholders—including IP developers, entrepreneurs, and government agencies—coordinate efforts across key areas. These include building a robust IP financing ecosystem, such as through government-issued IP bonds replicating the green finance model; enhancing infrastructure and platforms to support IP development; developing specialised talent and professional services in the IP sector; promoting IP initiatives throughout the Greater Bay Area; and strengthening IP protection alongside a solid legal framework.

Thematic Research: Maximisation of Social Value and Shareholder Value – Insights from Hong Kong-listed Companies Across Sectors

Author: Prof. Sean Chang, Associate Professor of Practice in Finance, HKU Business School

Through a triangulation research approach, the article examines how social policies, international frameworks, and corporate social responsibility influence a company’s valuation and capital budgeting decisions. Using insights from major Hong Kong-listed companies across nine sectors—spanning transport, utilities, financials, banking, conglomerates, technology, real estate, consumer, and hotel servicing—the research highlights CSR’s role in enhancing long-term firm performance.

Key findings show that corporate risk assessment, company valuation, and stock performance are significantly influenced by CSR-linked socially responsible investing (SRI) factors. Hong Kong-specific social values, such as equality and sustainability, shape investor preferences, guiding finance managers to tailor solutions and adapt regulatory standards. While conventional metrics remain dominant, incorporating social value boosts long-term firm value by building shareholder trust and mitigating risks; companies can pursue CSR projects financed via SRI bonds to create dual economic and societal benefits.

The study recommends embedding core values like equality and sustainability into corporate strategies, aligning budgeting processes with social objectives to pinpoint investments yielding both returns and positive impacts, and urging Hong Kong-listed firms to sustain capital budgeting aligned with enduring societal values.

Housing Affordability and Homeownership in Hong Kong, 1985-2023

Mr. Allen W. Huang, Student Researcher, Hong Kong Future Economy Institute

Mr. Alex Ngau, Research Associate, Hong Kong Future Economy Institute

Prof. Michael B. Wong, Assistant Professor in Economics, Management and Strategy, HKU Business School

Hong Kong’s housing market has grown increasingly unaffordable, hindering upward mobility for younger generations. Main findings from the research reveal that since the 2002 suspension of the Home Ownership Scheme (HOS), homeownership has declined sharply, rendering private housing “impossibly unaffordable” for median-income households. A wide public-private rent gap drives young people to accept lower-paying or part-time jobs to qualify for public rental housing (PRH), distorting labour supply, stifling human capital investment, and fuelling a surge in adult co-living with parents; younger cohorts (born 1980-1999) face far lower access to public housing and ownership than prior generations at the same age.

Taking Hong Kong Island as an example, between 2003 and 2024, the rent-to-income ratio for a typical 400-sq-ft private unit jumped from 35% to 60% of median household income, peaking at 65% in 2015 and 2019—far exceeding the UN-Habitat and World Bank’s 30% affordability threshold. Public housing rents stayed dramatically lower at just 7%–11% of median household income from 1985 to 2024. For home purchases, it now takes 18.2 years of median income to buy a 500-sq-ft private unit (up from 7.4 years in 2003), placing it in the “impossibly unaffordable” zone per the Demographia International Housing Affordability report, where ≤3.0 years is considered affordable and 9.0+ years is impossibly unaffordable. After the 2002 Home Ownership Scheme suspension, even subsidised HOS units now require 15.8 years of income on Hong Kong Island (up from 7.4 years in 2007), shifting them from moderately unaffordable to severely or impossibly unaffordable in urban cores.

To reverse these trends, the authors recommend ramping up production of high-quality ownership units, easing resale and leasing restrictions on existing subsidised sale flats to boost residential mobility and enable “trading up” the housing ladder, setting housing price and affordability targets over mere supply goals, and adopting responsive mechanisms to balance demand and supply.

Beyond Crisis Management: Structural Reform for the Overcrowding in Hong Kong’s Emergency Departments

Prof. Huiyin Ouyang, Associate Professor in Innovation and Information Management, HKU Business School

Ms. Yiran Zhang, PhD student, HKU Business School

Hong Kong’s public emergency departments (EDs) handle over 2.14 million annual attendances. This crisis, exacerbated by an ageing population, results from a structural mismatch: the majority of the attendances are for non-emergency conditions, leading to staff burnout and compromised care.

The article proposes three comprehensive structural reforms. First, improving operational efficiency with accurate wait time information systems is crucial. Second, increasing the ED fee (categories III–V) aims to divert non-critical patients. Success for this hinges on assumptions about patient responses, particularly how varied population segments will react to the price signal. International evidence raises concerns, showing that higher ED fees can reduce overall utilisation, but with the decrease primarily occurring among price-sensitive groups who may risk delays in receiving serious care. Therefore, for this reform to succeed, the public must have genuine access to alternative care pathways that can accommodate acute but non-emergency needs outside regular business hours, with pricing acceptable to price-sensitive populations. Third, AI can augment the workforce and manage demand (e.g., through telemedicine).

Ultimately, sustainable reform demands robust evaluation, political courage, and a commitment to address root causes, not just symptoms.

Initial Efforts to Empirically Measure AI Activity and Its Impacts on Hong Kong’s Labour Market

Prof. Alan Kwan, Associate Professor in Finance, HKU Business School

Prof. Mingzhu Tai, Associate Professor in Finance, HKU Business School; Associate Director, Institute of Behavioural and Decision Science

Mr. Zihan Wang, Master student, HKU Business School

In an effort to empirically measure the impact of AI on Hong Kong’s labour force, the researchers observe that firms with a higher adoption of AI experience lower headcount growth. However, the scale of impact appears small in the city, which could be due to several potential reasons. One of these is the different composition of Hong Kong’s labour force compared with other countries. For instance, Hong Kong has a high proportion of finance or managerial talent, which is harder to displace; the city also features older or more elite workers. On the other hand, much of the impact of AI, particularly generative AI, is on the less elite and younger populations.

As such, the authors recommend policymakers produce more labour market statistics that track the impact of AI, particularly by occupation. On the rate of AI adoption in Hong Kong through innovation, the authors find that the city is heavily skewed towards research, but not commercialisation. This means that the quality and quantity of academic research is not translating to commercial use. To address this decoupling, the authors propose that the government tweak its existing early-stage startup funding platforms to encourage streamlining and higher utilisation of existing government resources.

The Impact of Generative Artificial Intelligence on Cybersecurity in Hong Kong

Author: Prof. Michael Chau, Professor in Innovation and Information Management, HKU Business School

As GenAI can produce human-like text, code, images, and audio, cybersecurity crimes have become easier and faster to perpetrate. Not only have data leaks and hacks into security systems led to significant financial losses in Hong Kong, but they also hurt confidence in the city’s digital infrastructure.

The article recommends using AI to fortify Hong Kong’s cyber defence, such as using biometric verification and deepfake detection technologies, especially in areas involving critical infrastructure and high financial stakes. It is also important to prevent data leakage and other threats in using GenAI.

Hong Kong’s Next Growth: Pioneering the Web 3.0 Ecosystem

Prof. Yulin Fang, Professor in Innovation and Information Management, HKU Business School; Director, Institute of Digital Economy and Innovation

Mr. Yangchen Mou, PhD student, HKU Business School

Given the inherent risks in Web 3.0 operational models—most notably within Decentralised Finance (DeFi) systems—striking a balance between fostering the development of the Web 3.0 ecosystem and implementing appropriate regulation to maintain financial stability is and should be a key priority for Hong Kong authorities. To support this, the article categorises the industry into three distinct systems—Centralised Finance (CeFi), the integration of Traditional Finance and Centralised Finance (TradFi-CeFi), and Decentralised Finance (DeFi)—and put forward targeted policy recommendations for each.

For the CeFi system, the authors recommend creating a more conducive environment for development by refining specialised auditing frameworks, promoting a local Web 3.0 talent certification system, and introducing global leading CeFi institutions to the local market. For the TradFi-CeFi system, they suggest upgrading audit standards for traditional firms holding digital assets and upskilling traditional finance professionals with Web 3.0 expertise. In contrast, for the DeFi system, which carries higher inherent risks and poses greater regulatory challenges, the authors advise authorities to adopt a prudent stance while keeping monitoring its latest technological developments.

The full version of the Green Paper can be accessed here. Hi-res photos are available here.

Hashtag: #HKUBS

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

– Published and distributed with permission of Media-Outreach.com.