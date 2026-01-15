Gastro outbreak affects 30 staff at Wellington Hospital emergency department

Source: Radio New Zealand

More than two dozen staff are caught up in a gastro outbreak at Wellington Hospital’s emergency department.

Health New Zealand has put precautionary measures in place to try minimise its spread.

Dedicated infection control teams are also in place.

The first cases were reported last Friday and a 12 hour long deep clean was completed the next day.

Health New Zealand said about 30 people have shown symptoms consistent with the stomach illness.

It said sick leave is being managed, and patient care is continuing as normal.

There was no indication of it spreading further through the hospital.

