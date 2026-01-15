Foreign Minister Winston Peters says NZ ‘appalled’ by violence, repression in Iran

Source: Radio New Zealand

Foreign Minister Winston Peters says New Zealand is “appalled” by an escalation of violence and repression in Iran.

Protests against the regime began in the capital Tehran in late December, sparked by the country’s dire economic conditions, and have since spread across the country.

Peters condemned what he described as a brutal crackdown by Iran’s security forces – which has included the reported killing of thousands of protesters.

That crackdown had also included an almost total internet blackout, which meant few videos had been published on social media, and verifying information had become difficult.

Iranians had a right to peaceful protest, freedom of expression and access to information – which was being brutally suppressed, Peters said.

US President Donald Trump had repeatedly threatened military action over Tehran’s severe response to the protests, however Reuters on Thursday reported Trump believed killings were subsiding and mass execution of protesters was unlikely.

US-based human rights group Hrana said more than 2500 people – including 12 children – have been killed in the protests.

Peters urged all New Zealanders who were still in Iran to leave immediately.

