Two-vehicle crash closes all northbound lanes on Auckland’s southern motorway

A person is seriously hurt after a two-vehicle crash near Papakura which has closed all northbound lanes on Auckland’s SH1.

Police said the crash – involving a bus and car – had left one person with serious injuries .

The New Zealand Transport Agency said the crash had closed the motorway’s northbound lanes between Drury and Papakura, near the Papakura on-ramp.

NZTA said a detour route was in place via the Drury Off-ramp.

Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

A Serious Crash Unit is at the scene.

