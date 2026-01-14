Two-vehicle crash closes all northbound lanes on Auckland’s southern motorway

Source: Radio New Zealand
A person is seriously hurt after a two-vehicle crash near Papakura which has closed all northbound lanes on Auckland’s SH1.
Police said the crash – involving a bus and car – had left one person with serious injuries .
The New Zealand Transport Agency said the crash had closed the motorway’s northbound lanes between Drury and Papakura, near the Papakura on-ramp.
NZTA said a detour route was in place via the Drury Off-ramp.
Motorists are advised to expect delays and avoid the area if possible.
A Serious Crash Unit is at the scene.
