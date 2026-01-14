Job numbers edge up in November, but still down on last year

Source: Radio New Zealand

New Zealand’s job market showed a small lift in November, but overall employment remains weaker than a year ago, new figures show.

Stats NZ’s latest Employment Indicators report found seasonally adjusted filled jobs rose by 0.3 percent (6569 jobs) in November versus October, bringing the total to 2.35 million.

Primary industries led the job increase, up 0.8 percent, while goods-producing industries rose 0.1 percent and services gained 0.2 percent.

But compared with November 2024, the number of actual filled jobs fell 0.4 percent (9113 jobs).

The biggest annual changes were:

Construction – down 3.6 percent (7,172 jobs)

Professional, scientific & technical services – down 2.2 percent (4,198 jobs)

Manufacturing – down 1.6 percent (3,820 jobs)

Health care & social assistance – up 1.8 percent (4,995 jobs)

Public administration & safety – up 2.1 percent (3,471 jobs).

Compared with November 2024, Auckland and Wellington saw declines, down 0.7 percent and 1.5 percent respectively, while Canterbury and Otago posted gains of 0.7 percent.

Jobs fell for men by -0.8 percent (9014), and women by -0.5 percent (6421).

By age, the biggest drop was among 15-19-year-olds at -5.2 percent, while 35-39-year-olds had the biggest gain, rising by 2.7 percent.

Despite November having fewer jobs overall, gross earnings rose by $380 million (2.4 percent) compared with a year ago, totalling $15.9 billion for the month.

Overall, employment is inched up in November, but the labour market remains softer than last year, led by weakness in construction and professional services.

