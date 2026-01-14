More than 500 new doctors join the health workforce

Source: New Zealand Government

More than 500 newly graduated doctors have started work across New Zealand this week, Health Minister Simeon Brown says.

“I want to congratulate every one of these new doctors for the hard work it has taken to get to this point and thank them for choosing to serve patients and communities right across the country,” Mr Brown says.

“A sustainable health system relies on a strong pipeline of New Zealand-trained clinicians entering the workforce, supported by high-quality supervision and training.”

This year, 531 Post Graduate Year 1 (PGY1) doctors are beginning their careers, with the majority starting this week. The 2026 cohort will work as House Officers in hospitals and health services across the country, providing frontline care as part of multi-disciplinary teams.

“We are focused on investing in the next generation of doctors, because every additional clinician means better access to care for patients and their families. Building a stronger pipeline now ensures New Zealanders can get the treatment they need, when they need it.

“That means increasing medical school places so more home-grown doctors come through in the years ahead.

“During the term of this Government, medical school placements have already increased by 75 places each year. From this year, we are adding another 25 places annually, bringing the total increase to 100 extra places under this Government.

“This lifts the cap on first-year medical school enrolments to 639 a year, which is a key part of our plan to grow the number of New Zealand-trained doctors entering the workforce.

“To the 531 new doctors starting this year, your work will make a real difference for patients and their families. I wish you every success in your first placements as you begin delivering the care New Zealanders need,” Mr Brown says.

MIL OSI