Kryston Catering Launches Year of the Golden Horse Collection for Seamless Reunion Celebrations

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 14 January 2026 – As the Year of the Golden Horse ushers in themes of prosperity, progress, and renewal, Kryston Catering introduces its 2026 Chinese New Year menus, thoughtfully designed around what modern Singaporeans value most: time together. Available from 16 January to 8 March 2026, the collection honours culinary heritage while creating space for the conversations, laughter, and shared moments that define reunion celebrations.

In today’s fast-paced lifestyles, hosts often face the challenge of upholding cherished traditions while making the most of limited time together. Kryston addresses this with heritage-inspired menus paired with seamless catering solutions, supporting gatherings from intimate family dinners to large-scale corporate celebrations, so hosts can focus on the moments that matter.

Reunion Feasts for Intimate Family Gatherings

Designed for gatherings of 5 to 10 guests, Kryston’s Reunion Feast packages bring classic Lunar New Year dishes to the family table. At the heart of the experience is the Deluxe Auspicious Treasure Pot, featuring 10-head Abalone, Braised Sea Cucumber, Dried Scallop, and other premium ingredients symbolising abundance and good fortune. The spread is complemented by favourites such as Cantonese Duo Roasted Platter and Prosperity Salmon Yusheng.

Four curated sets, starting from $388.88, arrive with complimentary Modular Heating Trays to ensure dishes remain warm throughout the celebration, allowing families to dine at ease while reconnecting over shared stories and traditions.

Prosperity Mini Feasts & Dynasty Buffets

For gatherings of 15 guests and above, Prosperity Mini Feasts offer 8 to 9-course menus featuring traditional CNY classics and contemporary favourites, starting from $25.99 per guest. Guests can enjoy signatures like Fragrant Yam Rice with Chinese Sausage and Mushroom, Wok-fried Butter Prawn, Signature Curry Chicken, and Bountiful Yam Puff with Seafood Treasures, with modular heating trays ensuring every dish stays perfectly warm throughout celebrations.

Larger reunions and corporate events of 30 guests and above are catered to with Dynasty Buffets, starting from $26.88 per guest, featuring complete festive presentations with professional setup. For those seeking something different, the Peranakan Grand Buffet showcases time-honoured recipes including Buah Keluak Ayam and Itek Sio, starting from $36.88 per guest.

Early Order Benefits

Orders confirmed by 23 January 2026 are eligible for $30 off the Premium Auspicious Treasure Pot (usual price $388.00) with any buffet catering order. Optional celebratory additions include Truffle Roasted Duck ($98.80), Trio Hakka Abacus Seeds ($88.00), and Rainbow Fruits Yusheng ($128.00).

This Year of the Golden Horse, Kryston invites families and organisations to celebrate reunion through thoughtfully prepared cuisine and effortless hosting. The full Chinese New Year collection is available at kryston.com.sg/chinese-new-year.

