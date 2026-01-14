Flyer King Repositions Its Brand for 2026, Launches New Slogan

Source: Media Outreach
“The First Choice for Brand Event Planning” to Lead Integrated Service Upgrade**
Founder Chloe Yeung stated that a brand is the result of long-term accumulation, and promotional strategies must continuously evolve alongside market changes. The launch of the new slogan is a clear response to Flyer King’s future development direction, grounded in years of practical experience.
From Street-Level Execution to Integrated Marketing: The Next Chapter of Transformation
The company emphasized that promotion is no longer a one-off execution task. To achieve sustainable and scalable results, campaigns must integrate strategic planning, on-site experience design, and post-campaign exposure management, forming a complete and effective promotional ecosystem.
Looking Ahead: From Execution Provider to Long-Term Strategic Partner
Founder Chloe Yeung reiterated the company’s core philosophy:
Based on this belief, Flyer King continues to strengthen its street promotion execution while simultaneously offering event planning, cross-platform exposure strategies, experience design, and post-campaign optimization, enabling brands to create consistent and memorable visibility across street, online, and event environments.
4A Membership: A Symbol of Transformation Milestones
According to founder Chloe Yeung, this professional recognition not only affirms the team’s past efforts, but also serves as a critical starting point for the company’s new positioning in 2026—driving continued advancement in strategic planning and event planning capabilities, and further elevating overall service standards.
New Slogan, New Positioning: Advancing Brand Event Planning in 2026
The new slogan, “The First Choice for Brand Event Planning,” clearly communicates Flyer King’s service positioning as it enters a new phase in 2026:
- Moving beyond the role of a traditional flyer distribution company
- Fully evolving into a professional team specializing in event planning and integrated marketing
- Focusing on street promotions, brand events, and online integrated marketing as core strengths
- Committed to delivering sustained and effective brand exposure and engagement
The company stated that the new slogan will serve as a guiding principle for future marketing strategies and service upgrades, helping clients better understand Flyer King’s core value and its development blueprint for the next stage.
