MIL OSIAM-NCAsiaAsia PacificCTFDJFEducationKBMIL NZ OSIMIL OSI - New ZealandNew ZealandRadio New ZealandTechnologyTransportUniversities How to talk to your teen if their NCEA results aren’t what they wanted By MIL OSI - January 14, 2026 0 5 Source: Radio New Zealand The nerve-racking wait is over, for better or worse. Thousands of teenagers will be signing on the New Zealand Qualification Authority’s website to check their NCEA exam results today. As a mother of four, including a 16-year-old receiving her results today, Parenting Place coach Sheridan Eketone is keen for parents and teens to know it’s not an end-of-the-world matter. “I think a lot of my generation, we hold a lot of weight on these results because that’s how it was in our day, everything hinged on the exam results, and I think the world is shifting. Parenting coach Sheridan Eketone says parents can support teens to focus on their strengths, and follow that up with lessons on what could have been differently in hindsight. supplied – Published by EveningReport.nz and AsiaPacificReport.nz, see: MIL OSI in partnership with Radio New Zealand