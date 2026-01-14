Economic snapshot: September 2025 quarter – Stats NZ news story

Source: Statistics New Zealand

Economic snapshot: September 2025 quarter – news story

13 January 2026

Our economic snapshot summarises important economic statistics for the September 2025 quarter.

It uses statistics drawn from key Stats NZ datasets to provide insights into New Zealand’s overall economic performance.

Data sources has more information about the statistics used in this snapshot.

The economy grew in the September 2025 quarter, while unemployment increased

New Zealand’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 1.1 percent in the September 2025 quarter, following a 1.0 percent decrease in the June 2025 quarter.

Business services, up 1.6 percent, was the main contributor to the quarterly rise in GDP. This increase was led by professional, scientific, and technical services, such as computer system design and related services. Manufacturing, up 2.2 percent, also contributed, led by food, beverage, and tobacco manufacturing.

New Zealand’s unemployment rate was 5.3 percent in the September 2025 quarter, up from 5.2 percent in the June 2025 quarter and 4.9 percent in the September 2024 quarter.

